Gabelli Funds LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,600 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 9,430.3% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 580,204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $92,815,000 after buying an additional 574,116 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in VMware by 314.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $62,617,000 after acquiring an additional 315,850 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 316.2% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 254,853 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $38,343,000 after acquiring an additional 193,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,529,000. 16.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $54,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $342,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,682 shares of company stock worth $848,550. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $163.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.32. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.79 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.62.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.