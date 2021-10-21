Gabelli Funds LLC Grows Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,137,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,013,568,000 after buying an additional 430,516 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 311.2% in the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 112,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,622,000 after buying an additional 85,262 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter worth about $10,081,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 228.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 74,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,225,000 after buying an additional 51,718 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter worth about $9,101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $147.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.24. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $139.20 and a fifty-two week high of $254.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SMG shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group started coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.