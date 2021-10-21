FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Swedish Match AB (publ) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SWMAY)

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett anticipates that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Swedish Match AB (publ)’s FY2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.28 million. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 81.12% and a net margin of 32.42%.

SWMAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Panmure Gordon upgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Swedish Match AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

SWMAY stock opened at $9.18 on Wednesday. Swedish Match AB has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average is $15.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.45.

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

