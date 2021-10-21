FY2024 Earnings Estimate for American Electric Power Company, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of American Electric Power in a research report issued on Sunday, October 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.48 per share for the year. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s FY2025 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.49.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $84.90 on Tuesday. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $94.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in American Electric Power by 0.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 13.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 12.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 5.3% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $171,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

