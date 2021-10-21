FY2021 EPS Estimates for Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Decreased by Boenning Scattergood (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) – Boenning Scattergood lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the bank will earn $3.02 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.03. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of ORRF stock opened at $23.78 on Thursday. Orrstown Financial Services has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $25.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.62 million, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 14.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 5,382.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 59,583 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 840,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,742,000 after purchasing an additional 48,773 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Orrstown Financial Services news, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. sold 8,273 shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $186,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 8,583 shares of company stock worth $193,433 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

