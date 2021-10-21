FY2021 EPS Estimates for Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Decreased by National Bank Financial

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Boralex in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.41.

Get Boralex alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$41.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James set a C$56.00 target price on Boralex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 target price on Boralex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Boralex from C$55.00 to C$52.25 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$47.02.

Shares of BLX opened at C$38.28 on Wednesday. Boralex has a 12-month low of C$33.92 and a 12-month high of C$56.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$38.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.93 billion and a PE ratio of 97.16.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$156.00 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 167.51%.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.