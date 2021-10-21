FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Vistra Corp. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Vistra in a report released on Tuesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.02) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.10). Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Vistra’s FY2025 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a negative net margin of 13.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%.

VST has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $19.31 on Thursday. Vistra has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Vistra by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,632,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,089,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,243 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 18.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,085,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 371.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,611,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,938,134 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Vistra by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,132,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,956,000 after buying an additional 807,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra by 13.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,256,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,275,000 after purchasing an additional 876,525 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

