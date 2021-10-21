FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Equillium, Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:EQ)

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Equillium in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Cheng anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.22) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Equillium’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.50) EPS.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of NASDAQ EQ opened at $5.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $172.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.11. Equillium has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 19.99 and a current ratio of 19.99.

In other news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $53,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Connelly sold 8,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $56,724.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,092 shares of company stock valued at $139,245 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equillium during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Equillium during the second quarter worth about $181,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Equillium by 42.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equillium by 413.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 50,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Equillium in the second quarter worth approximately $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

