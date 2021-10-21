FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Trading Up 4.4%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s share price was up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.54 and last traded at $8.49. Approximately 327,462 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 29,968,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.13.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FCEL shares. B. Riley cut their price target on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.40.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 4.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.05.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 153.45%. The company had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. FuelCell Energy’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at about $4,643,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 34.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,928,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $284,161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092,845 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 62.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 960,686 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,843,000 after purchasing an additional 367,543 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 18,595.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 260,617 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 259,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.58% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.