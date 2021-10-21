fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Receives $39.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FUBO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get fuboTV alerts:

In other fuboTV news, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $2,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,150,306 shares in the company, valued at $37,960,098. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 701.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,770,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,624,000 after buying an additional 7,676,428 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of fuboTV by 40.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,658,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,688 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of fuboTV by 2,003.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,692 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of fuboTV by 345.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,797,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of fuboTV by 118.2% during the second quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,107,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,339 shares in the last quarter. 37.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FUBO stock opened at $29.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.90. fuboTV has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 145.60% and a negative return on equity of 66.67%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.43 million. fuboTV’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that fuboTV will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.