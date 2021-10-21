FTX Token (FTT) Price Hits $64.11 on Top Exchanges

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. During the last week, FTX Token has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar. One FTX Token coin can currently be purchased for $64.11 or 0.00101695 BTC on major exchanges. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion and $1.14 billion worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00045194 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $120.12 or 0.00190531 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009515 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 336,231,561 coins and its circulating supply is 120,361,225 coins. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official . The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

Buying and Selling FTX Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

