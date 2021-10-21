Frontier Wealth Management LLC Sells 254 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2,800.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $54.02 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.76 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

In other news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CARR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.19.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

