Frontier Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,192 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 545,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,524,000 after buying an additional 9,307 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 142.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,532,000 after buying an additional 117,672 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 307,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,117,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after buying an additional 21,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 101,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $39.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.60. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

