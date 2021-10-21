Frontier Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.67.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $250.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.91 and a 1-year high of $263.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.94, for a total value of $749,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,522,391.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total transaction of $1,004,982.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,093 shares of company stock worth $14,526,068. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

