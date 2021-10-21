Freshford Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 328,244 Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Freshford Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 328,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,360,000. Viasat comprises about 2.2% of Freshford Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Viasat by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 959,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,829,000 after acquiring an additional 428,446 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,356,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,604,000 after acquiring an additional 369,661 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Viasat by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,321,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $315,077,000 after acquiring an additional 313,550 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Viasat by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,521,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $125,685,000 after acquiring an additional 271,747 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 385.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 264,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,729,000 after buying an additional 210,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

VSAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Viasat stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.83. 534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,687. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.49, a PEG ratio of 88.88 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Viasat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $61.35.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $664.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.85 million. Viasat had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 1.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

