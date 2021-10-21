Franklin Universal Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:FT)

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

FT opened at $8.30 on Thursday. Franklin Universal Trust has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $8.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin Universal Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 892,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,541 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.55% of Franklin Universal Trust worth $7,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.12% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

