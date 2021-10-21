Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 56,900 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,646 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 56,900 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Winnebago Industries worth $8,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,557,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,817,000 after purchasing an additional 140,807 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,983,000 after purchasing an additional 41,524 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,743,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,473,000 after purchasing an additional 189,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,762,000 after acquiring an additional 25,915 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 325,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,967,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $69.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.83 and a 200 day moving average of $72.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.99. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.33 and a 12-month high of $87.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.31 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.91%.

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $55,390.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,212.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

