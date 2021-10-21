Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,506 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,068 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $9,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,111 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,956 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,774 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total transaction of $397,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,367 shares of company stock valued at $933,039. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NTAP shares. Fox-Davies Capital downgraded shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $90.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.90 and a twelve month high of $94.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.18. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

