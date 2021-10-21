Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 123,583 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,583 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of iRhythm Technologies worth $9,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IRTC. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 65.7% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth about $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 73.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 65.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IRTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.83.

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $69.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.15 and its 200 day moving average is $65.88. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $286.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.38. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.95 million. Sell-side analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

