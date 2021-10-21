Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases New Shares in Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,740,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMIC. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $801,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,048,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,099,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

OMIC stock opened at $13.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 46.48 and a current ratio of 46.48. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $33.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.32.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.22). Equities research analysts forecast that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Singular Genomics Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

