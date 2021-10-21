Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 299,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,011 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $10,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGP. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 396.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,409,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722,757 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,018,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,026 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 302.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,716,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,792 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,184,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,436,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGP opened at $40.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 8.05. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a one year low of $25.83 and a one year high of $43.19. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is currently 92.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

