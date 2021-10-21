Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 251,400 Shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,278,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,400 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Kezar Life Sciences were worth $12,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 145.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 18.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 112.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

KZR opened at $8.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $419.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.36. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $9.79.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

