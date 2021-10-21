Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 11,109 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,109 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.13% of Robert Half International worth $13,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 29.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 858,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,044,000 after acquiring an additional 197,406 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 3.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 100,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 732.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 27,578 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 11.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RHI shares. Truist raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.38.

NYSE:RHI opened at $109.25 on Thursday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $111.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.30%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

