Fortress Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 78.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $219.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.88.

Shares of ITW opened at $223.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.20. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.29 and a 12-month high of $242.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.71%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

