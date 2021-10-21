Fmr LLC Sells 878,254 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Fmr LLC lessened its position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,554,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 878,254 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.09% of Colfax worth $71,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CFX. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colfax by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 20,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mitchell P. Rales purchased 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.90 per share, for a total transaction of $5,737,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 59,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $2,779,209.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,859,663 in the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CFX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

Shares of CFX opened at $50.96 on Thursday. Colfax Co. has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $51.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.40, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $985.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.17 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colfax Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

