Fmr LLC Sells 325,986 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,869,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325,986 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $66,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,922,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,597,777 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 4,951.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,952,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814,903 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,362,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,515 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,005,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,800 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,464,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,129 shares during the period. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TCOM. CLSA lowered their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $31.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.33 and its 200-day moving average is $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $1.17. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. Trip.com Group’s revenue was up 86.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

