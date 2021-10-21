Fmr LLC Sells 325,986 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,869,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325,986 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $66,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 873.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, CLSA reduced their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.62.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $31.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $1.17. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. Trip.com Group’s revenue was up 86.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

