Fmr LLC Sells 322,674 Shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,898,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322,674 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 9.23% of The Marcus worth $61,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCS. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in The Marcus by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 49,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Marcus by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,274,000 after acquiring an additional 80,990 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 48.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 410,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after buying an additional 133,477 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Marcus by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,059,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,103,000 after acquiring an additional 389,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of The Marcus by 232.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 58,847 shares during the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCS opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The Marcus Co. has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $24.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.53. The company has a market cap of $589.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.92.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 60.83%. The firm had revenue of $92.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.05 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Marcus Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on The Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on The Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.

The Marcus Company Profile

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

