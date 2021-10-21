Fmr LLC Reduces Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 815,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 60,271 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $65,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Diodes by 21.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 803,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,187,000 after buying an additional 142,318 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,365,000 after purchasing an additional 32,833 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 575,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,981,000 after purchasing an additional 32,313 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 1,661.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 511,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,875,000 after purchasing an additional 482,895 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 20.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 480,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,321,000 after purchasing an additional 79,970 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diodes alerts:

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $90.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.66. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $57.01 and a one year high of $98.88.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $440.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DIOD shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 29,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $2,412,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Julie Holland sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $449,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,742 shares of company stock worth $14,849,164 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.