Fmr LLC Has $72.53 Million Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 935,559 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,980 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $72,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Globus Medical by 466.7% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 510 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $63,416.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $77.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.08. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.36 and a 52 week high of $84.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.22 and a 200-day moving average of $75.89.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $251.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.50 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GMED shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.67.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

