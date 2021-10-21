Fmr LLC Has $68.74 Million Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Fmr LLC cut its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 764,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,571 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $68,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $89.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.56. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.64 and a 12-month high of $115.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.29.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $201.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.46 million. Equities analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LOPE. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

