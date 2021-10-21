Fmr LLC Has $67.37 Million Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 700,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 182,485 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $67,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 488,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,947,000 after buying an additional 240,322 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 344,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,053,000 after purchasing an additional 195,675 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 2,413.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 168,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,157,000 after purchasing an additional 161,709 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,285,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,299,000 after purchasing an additional 143,573 shares during the period. Finally, Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXRH opened at $88.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.18 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.55.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $898.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 355.56%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

