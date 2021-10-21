Fmr LLC Has $67.37 Million Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 182,485 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $67,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 6.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,733,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $166,758,000 after acquiring an additional 99,947 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 12.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,285,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,299,000 after buying an additional 143,573 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,261,000 after buying an additional 82,676 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,227,000 after purchasing an additional 19,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 97.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 488,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,947,000 after buying an additional 240,322 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXRH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.25.

Shares of TXRH opened at $88.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.18 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.55.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $898.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.34 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 355.56%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

