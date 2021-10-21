Fmr LLC Buys 661,945 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 548.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 782,733 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 661,945 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $62,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 539.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 3.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 39,785 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Perficient by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 553,234 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $32,485,000 after buying an additional 43,201 shares during the period.

Perficient stock opened at $126.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.51, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.41 and its 200 day moving average is $90.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Perficient, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $134.84.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.73 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Perficient news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $1,244,383.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,364,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,435.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,919 shares of company stock worth $5,033,784 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

