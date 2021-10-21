Fmr LLC Boosts Stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,812,876 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 84,699 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.05% of OFG Bancorp worth $62,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of OFG Bancorp stock opened at $24.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.49. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $26.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.58.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 12.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

