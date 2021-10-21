Fmr LLC Acquires 277,835 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 77.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,835 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $70,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOOR. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Masonite International by 9.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,128,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,302,000 after acquiring an additional 179,253 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Masonite International by 22.1% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,253,000 after acquiring an additional 107,149 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Masonite International by 17.2% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 563,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,002,000 after acquiring an additional 82,571 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Masonite International in the first quarter valued at about $5,762,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Masonite International by 27.3% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 205,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,929,000 after buying an additional 44,031 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $917,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,101.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld purchased 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $122.80 per share, with a total value of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,054. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $112.17 on Thursday. Masonite International Co. has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $132.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.12 and its 200-day moving average is $116.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $662.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Masonite International’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Masonite International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.50.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

