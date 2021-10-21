Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Acquired by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FLS. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen upgraded Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.13.

FLS opened at $37.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. Flowserve Co. has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $44.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $898.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.43 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 12.59%. Research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

