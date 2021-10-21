FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.75 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

FirstCash stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,455. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.87. FirstCash has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $90.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Get FirstCash alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 39.87%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FirstCash stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 84.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 135,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,079 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of FirstCash worth $10,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FCFS. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.