FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

FirstCash has raised its dividend payment by 40.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. FirstCash has a dividend payout ratio of 35.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FirstCash to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS opened at $89.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.87. FirstCash has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $90.62.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.75 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 7.09%. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FirstCash will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on FirstCash from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush boosted their price target on FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstCash has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FirstCash stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,079 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of FirstCash worth $10,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.