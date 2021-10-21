First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Short Interest Up 22.5% in September

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the September 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FNX opened at $102.94 on Thursday. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $66.83 and a 1-year high of $103.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.30 and its 200 day moving average is $98.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.372 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 227.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period.

