First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the September 15th total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Proequities Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF stock opened at $20.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.25. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $20.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

