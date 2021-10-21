First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Stake Cut by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,660 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,890 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Internet Bancorp were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 2,998.0% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,688,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,299 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the second quarter worth $21,875,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,744,000 after purchasing an additional 42,577 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 627,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,430,000 after purchasing an additional 15,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 349,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

INBK stock opened at $33.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.81. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $41.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.02.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.13. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 24.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 7.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

First Internet Bancorp Profile

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

