First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

FHN opened at $17.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.51. First Horizon has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $19.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

Several research analysts have commented on FHN shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Horizon stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 118.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,140,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 617,768 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of First Horizon worth $19,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

