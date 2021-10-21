First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

Shares of FHN traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.11. 17,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,471,501. First Horizon has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $19.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Hovde Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.30.

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Horizon stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 118.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,140,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 617,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of First Horizon worth $19,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

