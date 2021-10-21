First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 29,967 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,967 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fundamentun LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 126,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after acquiring an additional 19,564 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 36,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after buying an additional 18,237 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,439,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter.

BND stock opened at $84.84 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $88.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.02 and a 200 day moving average of $85.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

