First Heartland Consultants Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,334 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF were worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the second quarter worth $121,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the first quarter worth $500,000. Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the first quarter worth $608,000.

NASDAQ FDNI opened at $44.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.69. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $38.27 and a 52 week high of $57.26.

