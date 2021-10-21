First Heartland Consultants Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 64,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,041,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,107,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,925,000. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $88.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.88. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.21 and a 1-year high of $93.62.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

