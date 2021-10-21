First Hawaiian (FHB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd. Analysts expect First Hawaiian to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 36.16%. The business had revenue of $180.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect First Hawaiian to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $29.49 on Thursday. First Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $30.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.72%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FHB. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.42.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

