First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Announces Earnings Results

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Community had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 9.54%.
NASDAQ FCCO traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.50. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $147.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.83. First Community has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $22.00.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FCCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.
First Community Company Profile
First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.
