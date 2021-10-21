First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Announces Earnings Results

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Community had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 9.54%.

NASDAQ FCCO traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.50. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $147.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.83. First Community has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $22.00.

Get First Community alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FCCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Community stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Community were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.