First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 196.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at about $20,894,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 102.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 10.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

FCNCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,075.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,025.00.

Shares of FCNCA opened at $852.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $858.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $843.14. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $417.50 and a 12-month high of $915.40.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $15.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.95 by $2.14. The business had revenue of $480.54 million during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 39.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

